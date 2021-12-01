Stories to reunite for one-off set at 2022 UNIFY Gathering

Sydney post-hardcore outfit Stories have confirmed rumours of their imminent reunion, locking in an exclusive performance at next year’s UNIFY Gathering.

The band have kept largely silent since their dissolution in 2016, performing their last shows that September on a national tour with Enter Shikari. Buzz of their comeback started earlier this year when old live shots were shared to their Instagram Story, and amplified this week when their social media profile were updated with a new photo.

UNIFY ’22 looks to be Stories’ only scheduled performance for the foreseeable future, billed in a press release issued today (December 2) as “an exclusive one-off reunion on the UNIFY main stage”.

Advertisement

The group built a formidable following along the east coast of Australia with their unique amalgam of punk, emo and hardcore stylings, culminating in their 2015 full-length debut, ‘The Youth To Become’. In the years since slipping into their “indefinite hiatus”, Stories had become somewhat of a cult favourite among the extended UNFD fandom.

Also announced today was UNIFY’s kick-off party, hosted by once again by AM//PM and set to go down on the night of Thursday January 20. Adelaide genre-benders Alt. will lead the fray, headlining a bill rounded out by Dregg, Drown This City, Grenade Jumper and Rumours.

Dubbed UNIFY FOREVER, next year’s Gathering will be the camping festival’s seventh since its 2015 inception, taking last year off due to complications surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event will return to its usual home of Tarwin Lower in regional Victoria, taking place between Thursday January 20 and Sunday 23.

It boasts an all-Australian lineup for 2022, headlined by festival favourites The Amity Affliction and returning grunge outfit Violent Soho. Joining them are a suite of acts catering to the UNIFY crowd’s heavier-leaning tastes, such as Alpha Wolf, Ocean Grove, Thornhill, Gravemind and Pridelands.

Advertisement

As has been common in recent years, the event will also showcase a range of pop-punk and alt-rock bands, including the likes of Teenage Joans, Short Stack, WAAX, Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, RedHook and Yours Truly.

Tickets for the 2022 UNIFY Gathering are on sale now via the festival’s website.