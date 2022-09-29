Stormzy cancels Australian tour, Steve Lacy to replace on Spilt Milk line-up

Stormzy has officially cancelled his ‘Heavy Is The Head’ Australian tour dates, nearly three years after they were initially announced and following two separate postponements.

The cancellation came as part of a blanket announcement from the UK rapper, confirming today (September 29) that he’d be cancelling all international tour dates for the remainder of 2022. These include both his headlining tour dates and his festival appearances as part of the Spilt Milk line-up. An official reason for the cancellation has not been given.

In a brief statement shared by festival promoters, Stormzy apologised to fans impacted by the news. “You guys have waited so patiently,” he said. “I am so sorry that this has to happen after all these ups and downs.”

Refunds will be given to those who purchased tickets to Stormzy’s headlining shows. They are also available to those that no longer wish to attend Spilt Milk, with refunded tickets going on-sale through Moshtix. Information on the former is available via Handsome Tours, while information on the latter is available here.

Spilt Milk have announced that Stormzy will be replaced on the line-up by American rnb artist Steve Lacy, who is set to return to Australia for the first time since February 2020. Lacy will join the festival’s existing line-up, which includes The Wombats, Flume, Spacey Jane and Genesis Owusu.

Stormzy recently released a comeback single, ‘Mel Made Me Do It’. It will feature on the rapper’s third studio album, which is reportedly set for release in the fourth quarter of 2022.