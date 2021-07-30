Stormzy funding scholarships for 30 more Cambridge University students

Stormzy has announced plans to support 30 more students through studies at Cambridge University through his scholarship scheme.

The Stormzy Scholarship was launched in 2018 and has so far supported six Black students through their studies at the prestigious university.

A new partnership between Stormzy’s #Merky Foundation and the bank HSBC, 10 students per year will receive a £20,000 annual scholarship to cover tuition fees and maintenance costs.

“For 30 more black students to have the opportunity to study at Cambridge University – the same year our initial 2018 scholars graduate – feels like an incredible milestone,” Stormzy said in a statement.

Cambridge’s senior pro-vice-chancellor, Prof Graham Virgo, added: “Since the Stormzy Scholarships were announced in 2018 we have seen a significant increase in the number of black students applying to study here and being admitted and we are very proud to see the first two students supported by the scheme graduate this year.”

“I hope this scholarship continues to serve as a small reminder to young black students that the opportunity to study at one of the best universities in the world is theirs for the taking,” Stormzy concluded.

Elsewhere, Stormzy‘s publishing imprint #Merky Books recently announced its first children’s book, which will focus on a number of different real-life ‘Superheroes’.

The comic book style Superheroes: Inspiring Stories of Secret Strength focuses on 50 different figures from communities that are underrepresented in children’s literature.

They include authors such as Candice Carty-Williams and Reni Eddo-Lodge, actor Riz Ahmed, broadcaster Reggie Yates, former footballer Ian Wright, comedian Mo Gilligan and many more.