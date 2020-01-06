Stormzy hits out at “crackhead c**t” Wiley on new diss track ‘Disappointed’

Stormzy has branded Wiley a “crackhead cunt” in a new diss track as their feud continues to escalate.

Hours after the Godfather of Grime branded Stormzy “worse than Ed Sheeran” on his own diss track, the ‘Vossi Bop’ star has hit back with ‘Disappointed’ – which sees him unloading his own series of brutal insults.

“I came to your show and moved to your brother in front of your dad,” Stormzy raps on the new track. “Old man just stood there pissed / I said: ‘pops why’d you look like so sad?'”

Stormzy then addresses the beginning of their feud, which kicked off last week when Wiley attacked him on Twitter for working with Sheeran.

“It’s all jokes on Twitter, jokes on Twitter until you say the wrong thing, no smoke from Twitter,” he raps.

And in perhaps the most brutal jab of all, he describes Wiley as a “crackhead cunt” after previously questioning whether he was “on crack“.

“Wiley’s a prick, he loves to talk shit and then sobers up and then begs it / I’m so big that the only thing bigger than me last year was Brexit,” he adds.

Elsewhere on the track, he describes Wiley as an “old man” and urges him to “lay off the crack“.

It comes after he previously branded Wiley a “prick” when he attacked him on Twitter.

“OK I actually think you do crack coz you dm’d me yesterday saying ‘bro omg let’s build houses in Ghana for our mums’ and now you’re here moving mad,” he said on Twitter last week.

“You are a prick coz you dm me all the time like it’s mad love and we’re brothers and then you come on the internet and act weird and the reason that makes you a prick is because you know I won’t ever say anything on the TL because arguing on the net has never been my style.”

He added: “I was minding my business you weirdo, you say my name everyday you’re mad weird, all I do is show you love and respect, you old mcs are so weird.”

In a subsequent interview, he likened Wiley to a “drunk uncle” who should “get back to bed.”