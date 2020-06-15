Stormzy reflects on third anniversary of Grenfell Tower blaze: “Make sure we never forget this”

Stormzy has urged the public to not forget the Grenfell Tower tragedy in an emotional message to mark the third anniversary of the blaze.

The rapper delivered the message of support as he took part in the Grenfell United event on YouTube, where he joined the likes of Adele in reflecting on the tragic blaze – which claimed the lives of 72 people in 2017.

“I said I was just gonna put the camera on and just talk from my heart instead of trying to prepare anything, I didn’t want this to sound like it came from anywhere other than my heart,” Stormzy said.

Advertisement

“To all the people of Grenfell, we’re still mourning with you, so to anyone watching this let’s use this time, let’s use today to stand in solidarity with them and say that we ain’t forgotten you. We love you, we’re here for you.

“When the Government and powers that be have turned their back on you, we’re here. We’re here, we’ve got you, we’re not letting this go.”

He later added: “It’s become my duty – and everyone else’s duty – to make sure we never forget this.

“Let this be a constant reminder, let this be a constant dark stain on British society in terms of that many lives lost and the world kept moving. There’s not been any justice. Let that be a constant reminder.”

Taking part in the same ceremony, Adele called for “answers and action” surrounding the tragedy.

Advertisement

“I want to send my love to all of you today,” Adele said in a video message played during the event.

“Even though it’s so important for us to remember that night, it’s also important for us to reflect on where we are now and celebrate the lives that were lived before they were sadly taken that night.”

She added: “I think that this year, more than ever, there has never been a more appropriate time for us to truly exercise camaraderie, compassion, open-mindedness and persistence. ‘Persistence for answers. Persistence for action.”