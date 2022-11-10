Listen to Stormzy’s tender new single ‘Firebabe’

Stormzy has shared a new single called ‘Firebabe’ – you can listen to it below.

The tender, heartfelt ballad finds the Croydon MC reminiscing about times spent with a romantic partner. “My miracle/ My happy place/ My heart and soul/ Forever yours,” he sings.

Produced by George Moore (with additional production from PRGRSHN and Tendai), ‘Firebabe’ features vocals by Sampha, Jacob Collier and Stormzy’s 0207 Def Jam label mate Debbie.

In a statement, Stormzy explained: “Debbie, George [Moore] and I got in the studio together and it was the most beautiful moment. It was a session I’ll never forget, for the rest of my life.

“It was extremely special and everyone in the room understood that. We were making something that hopefully, God willing, lives forever. Something that has soul and feeling, and it came from a really pure place. We took a truth and made some art from it.”

The song arrives with an official music video directed by Edem Wornoo – tune in here:

‘Firebabe’ marks the second single to be released from Stormzy’s third album ‘This Is What I Mean’, which comes out on November 25. Lead single ‘Hide & Seek’ arrived last month.

Next Tuesday (November 15), BBC Radio 1 will premiere another new Stormzy track titled ‘Holy Spirit’. It’ll coincide with a series of TV and radio programmes about the rapper, including A Stormzy Special. The 45-minute film will feature a live set filmed at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that Stormzy will headline All Points East festival next summer. He’ll curate an entire day of the Victoria Park event under the banner ‘This Is What We Mean Day’.

In other news, Stormzy has said he’s “made peace with the idea that no one may like” his new album.