Stormzy says there is no “credible reason” for Meghan Markle backlash

Stormzy has said there is no “credible reason” for Meghan Markle to be disliked, after she faced increased backlash over the last week.

Appearing on New York’s Hot 97 radio station, the rapper said: “Meghan is a sweet woman, she does her thing… and they just hate her.”

When asked about the criticism surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to become “financially independent” and step back as ‘senior’ Royals, Stormzy described criticism of Meghan as “rubbish”.

He also claimed that if Meghan’s critics were asked to write down their reasons for holding a negative view, they would find “nothing credible” to back it up.

As the BBC reports, the Hot 97 interview also heard Stormzy reflect on his ongoing feud with Wiley.

“Big up Wiley… I’m super happy to have done that,” he said.

“The chink in my armour has always been people calling me too commercial. But first and foremost, I’m an MC, I’m a barrer.”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Meghan Markle has reportedly signed a voiceover deal with Disney, with the contract stipulating a contribution to a wildlife charity of Meghan’s choosing rather than direct payment.

Her first voiceover project was recorded before last Christmas, according to reports from The Times published on Saturday (January 11), meaning that the decision was taken before the decision to step back from royal duties.

The move would represent a reversal of her decision to take a break from acting following the announcement of her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.