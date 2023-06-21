Stormzy shares that he’s working on new music

Stormzy has shared that he is currently working on new music following the release of his third LP last November.

In an interview with Rolling Stone UK, Stormzy – real name Michael Ebenezer – spoke about his studio process after he shared that he was back in the studio last month.

When asked about the next steps since the release of his latest album, ‘This Is What I Mean‘, the rapper shared: “I think I’m just where I’m meant to be, and I’m who I’m meant to be and I’m doing what I’m meant to do. I think the album reaffirmed my confidence, and it let me know that I should always stick to my guns, and I should always be brave.”

He continued: “I think even going forward with other albums, and new music, it’s like, ‘Just always trust yourself, back yourself to be brave, and be confident with your musical decisions, and carry on being free, and carry on being the cowboy and carry on just going into whatever musical terrain or musical experience that you want to do.”

While discussing the music he is currently working on, the rapper shared: “When I’m making music, it’s always super deep, but it’s never that deep. I can’t explain it, it’s deep because I take music so seriously, and it’s my craft and it’s my passion. I promise you, I’ll just go to the studio and however I feel that day, that’s what I do. I try not to be super premeditated.”

“There are times when I’m intentional if I need to be intentional when it’s like, ‘This is what I’m doing. I want to make this kind of song’. But I just go there and I just pray to God, I’ll literally pray to God, and everyone in the room prays and we’ll say, ‘Let’s see where the Spirit takes us today’,” he added.

He continued: “It’s literally a random box. I think that’s why, over my career, you get all these different flavours and these different genres and these different styles, because it literally is just that, it’s just me going to the studio and trying to figure it out when I’m there.”

Stormzy has partnered up with Rockstar Energy to release a virtual show, which was created using motion capture sensory tracking, to celebrate the launch of their new ‘Press Play’ platform. The digital concert will go live on Spotify on Friday, July 21, at 5pm BST.

Earlier this month, the rapper made a surprise appearance on stage at the London gig of his album collaborator Debbie.

Debbie wrote five songs for Stormzy’s last album including ‘Firebabe‘, which she played at the gig at London’s Omera. “He’s taught me so much and we made something special,” Debbie told the audience ahead of Stormzy coming out half way through the song’s performance.