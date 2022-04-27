Stormzy, Toro y Moi, The Wombats and more announced for Spilt Milk 2022

The full line-up for this year’s edition of Spilt Milk has been announced, with Stormzy, Toro y Moi and The Wombats among those set to appear at the festival.

Organisers confirmed the return of Spilt Milk last Friday (April 22), locking in dates for Canberra, Ballarat and the Gold Coast – the lattermost a first for the festival – at the end of the year. It comes after both the 2020 and ’21 editions were cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the aforementioned trio of international stalwarts, this year’s bill includes such names as Flume (who headlined the first-ever Spilt Milk in 2016), Genesis Owusu, Young Franco, Mansionair, Spacey Jane, Fisher, Telenova, Mallrat and Kobie Dee.

G Flip, Peach PRC and Ninajirachi will bring some gratifying pop levity to the fray, while the likes of Beddy Rays, Stand Atlantic and King Stingray will ensure there’s plenty of rocking energy bounding through the fields.

Each city will also have its own slate of up-and-comers rounding out the bill. When the festival kicks off in Canberra on Saturday November 26, its lineup will sport the exclusive additions of Brittany De Marco and Kaylee Karmer, Waxlily, Tekido, Jack Burton and Clique, Shaka J, Sesame Girl and Miroji. Toro y Moi’s performance will also be a Canberran exclusive.

In Ballarat – where Spilt Milk will go down on Saturday December 3 – punters will be treated to sets from Mason Flint, Lashes and Gangz, as well as DJs representing Sweat Dreams and Coastal Jam. Jynx House DJs will spin tracks at the Gold Coast edition on Sunday December 4, with live sets coming courtesy of Wiigz, Siala, Saint Lane and Friends Of Friends.

Tickets for Spilt Milk 2022 go on sale at 8am local time next Thursday (May 5), and will be available from the festival’s website. There will be two presales this year: one for members of the festival’s mailing list, running from 8am next Tuesday (May 3), and one for users of the payment platform LatitudePay, which kicks off at the same time a day later (May 4).

The full line-up for Spilt Milk 2022 is, in alphabetical order:

A.Girl

Beddy Rays

Billy Xane

Brittany De Marco and Kaylee Karmer*

Coastal Jam DJs^

Fisher

Flume

Friends Of Friends+

G Flip

Gangz^

Genesis Owusu

Hayden James

Jack Burton and Clique*

Jynx House DJs+

King Stingray

Kobie Dee

Lashes^

Latifa Tee

Little Fritter

Mallrat

Mansionair

Mason Flint^

Miroji*

Ninajirachi

Peach Prc

Saint Lane+

Sesame Girl*

Shaka J*

Siala+

Spacey Jane

Stand Atlantic

Stormzy

Sweat Dreams DJs^

Telenova

Tekido*

Toro Y Moi*

Waxlily*

Wiigz+

The Wombats

Yng Martyr

Young Franco

1300

* Canberra only

^Ballarat only

+ Gold Coast only