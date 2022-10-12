Story Of The Year announce new album ‘Tear Me To Pieces’ and share title track

Story Of The Year have announced details of their new album ‘Tear Me To Pieces’. Check out the title track below.

Taken from the new album due out on March 10, ‘Tear Me To Pieces’ is a hard-hitting and catchy track that guitarist Ryan Phillips described as ‘definitive’ of the band.

“Perhaps more than any song on the record, ‘Tear Me To Pieces’ checks all of the boxes in regards to what best defines Story Of The Year – anthemic pop choruses balanced with guttural screams, high energy punk rock inspired drums, dark-ish lyrics, and aggressive guitar riffs,” said Phillips. “This one song runs the gamut.”