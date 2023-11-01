Strange Ranger announce split after 14 years as a band

Strange Ranger have announced that they are breaking up, some 14 years after first forming in 2009.

The indie rock band shared news of their disbandment on social media yesterday (October 31), noting that their most recent album, ‘Pure Music’ – which arrived in July of this year – would be their last.

“’Pure Music’ will be the last Strange Ranger album,” they wrote alongside text of their active years as a band. “Thank you so much for listening to the music and coming out to shows for all these years.”

Strange Ranger concluded with a message of gratitude, saying fans’ support “means the world” and that they’ll “see u on the other side.” A specific cause of the band’s split is not yet known.

Strange Ranger first formed in Portland, Oregon in 2009 with the initial band name Sioux Falls. Under that moniker, the group – then composed of duo Isaac Eiger and Fred Nixon – released their debut album ‘Rot Forever’ in 2016.

The same year, the band changed their name to Strange Ranger, before enlisting vocalist Fiona Woodman and drummer Nathan Tucker to their lineup. ‘Daymoon’, the first album released under the Strange Ranger moniker, arrived in 2017.

Strange Ranger went on to release ‘Remembering the Rockets’ in 2019, before sharing their most recent, and now final, album ‘Pure Music’ this July. The latter project landed Strange Ranger on NME’s list of the new artists reinvigorating the music scene of New York City.

NME said Strange Ranger were “underdogs turning the uncertainty of everyday life into lo-fi guitar anthems,” and described ‘Pure Music’ as “gnarly and tender while retaining a core feeling of warmth.”