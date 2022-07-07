‘Stranger Things’ causes surge in streams of Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’

Streams of Metallica‘s classic track ‘Master Of Puppets’ have increased significantly following its use in Stranger Things‘ season four finale.

In the finale, titled ‘The Piggyback’, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Following the episode’s release last Friday (July 1) on Netflix, Metallica shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday (July 5) praising the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, for the sequence.

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” the band wrote.

Since its appearance on the show, the song has shot to Number Seven in Spotify‘s Top 50 USA playlist, the first time it has ever broke into the playlist’s Top 10 according to Digital Music News.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Robert Trujillo’s son Tye added guitar tracks to ‘Master of Puppets’ for the song’s inclusion in the show.

Elsewhere in the fourth season, the show used Kate Bush track ‘Running Up That Hill’ – sending the song to Number One on the Official UK Singles Chart and reportedly earning the singer an estimated $2.3million (£1.9million) in streaming revenue.

Speaking after the track achieved its third week atop the UK chart, Bush recently said: “I just can’t believe it – No. 1 for the third week. We’re all so excited! In fact it’s all starting to feel a bit surreal.”

She added: “I’d only seen the scenes that directly involved the use of the track and so I didn’t know how the story would evolve or build. I was so delighted that the Duffer Brothers wanted to use RUTH for Max’s totem but now having seen the whole of this last series, I feel deeply honoured that the song was chosen to become a part of their roller coaster journey.”