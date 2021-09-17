Strawberry Fields cancels 2021 event, splits festival over two weekends

Regional New South Wales festival Strawberry Fields has cancelled its event for 2021, with new plans to host the festival early next year.

The festival was expected to take place 29-31 October. Even with the state aiming to ease restrictions by October, a large portion of ticketholders would have been travelling from Victoria, which remains impossible for the foreseeable future due to border restrictions.

Now, organisers have split the event over two weekends, 25-27 March and 1-3 April in 2022. The festival’s regular capacity will be halved for each event, but “the festival area will be in full swing as normal”, including multiple stages, installations, markets and more.

Advertisement

In a statement, the team said they will be opting for an all-Australian line-up, with artists announced later this month on September 30. Once the line-up is announced, ticketholders will be able to submit their preference for which weekend they would like to attend.

“Australian artists deserve our support more than ever after the last two years. This Strawberry we are letting the amazing pool of local talent we have take centre stage,” they wrote.

“Plus, we would rather book a line-up of artists that are here and itching to play than get your hopes up for internationals whose path into the country is not guaranteed.”

This year is the second in a row Strawberry Fields has been forced to cancel its festival due to the pandemic. Its sister festival Good Times also had to cancel its inaugural event this year.