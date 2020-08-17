Strawberry Fields festival cancels 2020 event

Boutique New South Wales festival Strawberry Fields will not be going ahead this year, according to an announcement from the festival’s management team.

The Tocumwal festival takes place every year in November, with this year marking its 12th instalment.

In a statement announcing this year’s cancellation, festival director Tara Medina said it is in the public’s best interest if the event does not go ahead in light of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Victoria.

Advertisement

“Although we hope the current situation in Victoria improves dramatically in coming months, at the moment it feels inappropriate to consider bringing thousands of people to the region from primarily Melbourne and Sydney,” she said.

“Normally our event is announced, and tickets sold out by this time of year. We really waited until the eleventh hour to see if we could work something out – even with a drastically reduced capacity – but we have to come to terms with the reality that it will not be possible until 2021.

“Despite the heartbreak, we are seeing this as an important time to reset. Our industry is called ‘creative’ for a reason – if there is anyone who will look for ways to adapt and move forward so that we can continue to inspire and share culture, it’s us.”

Last year’s Strawberry Fields lineup included Gordon Koang, DRMNGNOW, Mildlife, CC:DISCO!, Helena Hauff, Karate Boogaloo and Wax’o Paradiso, among others.

Tragedy struck at last year’s event when a 24-year-old Victorian man died of a suspected drug overdose.