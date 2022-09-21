Stray Kids, NCT’s Taeyong and Mark share new songs for ‘Street Man Fighter’ soundtrack

Stray Kids, NCT’s Taeyong and Mark and more have unveiled new tracks as contributions to the official Street Man Fighter soundtrack.

South Korean cable network Mnet took to social media on September 20 to announce seven new tracks for the upcoming ‘Mega Crew’ project mission, due to take place during the following week’s episode of the dance reality competition. The participating dance crews on the series are to choreograph dance routines to the songs as assigned for the next round of the match.

Stray Kids and NCT members Taeyong and Mark were the only K-pop idols to have contributed to the Street Man Fighter tracklist, with the songs ‘HEYDAY’ and ‘LIT’ respectively. The former was performed, written and co-composed by 3RACHA, Stray Kids’ production trio comprising members Han, Bang Chan and Changbin. Meanwhile, ‘LIT’ credits both Taeyong and Mark as lyricists.

Advertisement

Aside from Stray Kids and NCT, the new Street Man Fighter tracklist mostly features prominent K-Hip-Hop musicians, namely sokodomo, Mommy Son, Zior Park, Kid Milli, ron, Jo Gwang-il as well as Loopy. Notably, all seven freshly released songs for the show were co-produced by Czaer, a prolific K-pop music producer who has worked on music from the likes of Jay Park, Chungha, TREASURE, MIRAE and more. He also previously contributed to the soundtrack of the series’ predecessor Street Woman Fighter last year.

The next episode of Street Man Fighter, which will feature performances of the newly released tracks, will air on September 27 via Mnet at 10:20pm KST.

In other Stray Kids news, the JYP Entertainment eight-piece previewed their forthcoming mini-album ‘Maxident’ in a new mashup clip earlier this week. It comprised snippets of the record’s eight new tracks. ‘Maxident’ is due out on October 7 at 1pm KST, alongside the release of the music video for its lead single ‘Case 143’. Listen to the ‘Maxident’ preview here.

Meanwhile, NCT 127 – which includes Taeyong and Mark – recently released their fourth studio album ‘2 Baddies’, led by a title track of the same name. It marked the NCT subunit’s first album in nearly a year, with their last music being October 2021’s ‘Favorite’, which itself was a repackaged version of their ‘Sticker’ album in September that year.