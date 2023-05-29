Stray Kids drop action-packed teaser for ’S-Class’ music video

K-pop boyband Stray Kids have released a teaser for their upcoming music video for ’S-Class’.

On May 29, the JYP Entertainment act shared a first look at their music video for ’S-Class’, the lead single of their upcoming studio album ‘5-Star’. The record and music video are due out later this week on June 2 at 1pm KST/12am ET.

Stray Kids appear to be leaders of an uprising in the new visual, with cloaked figures raising their fists towards members of the group in solidarity. Armed with machine guns, a massive team of soldiers burst into action with the boyband leading the way.

Stray Kids’ ‘5-Star’ will comprise a total of 12 songs, several of which have been previewed via track videos on JYP Entertainment’s official YouTube channel. Among these are ‘Topline’ featuring Korean-American rapper Tiger JK, along with tracks like ‘DLC’, ‘Get Lit’, ‘Youtiful’ and more.

The upcoming record will also contain Stray Kids’ August 2022 track ‘Mixtape: Time Out’, and the Korean version of their February Japanese single ‘The Sound’. ‘5-Star’ will be the boyband’s first domestic release of 2023, as well their first studio album since 2021’s ‘NOEASY’.

In March, Stray Kids ended off their ‘Maniac’ world tour with a final encore show at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The group first embarked on the tour last June in support of their eighth mini-album ‘Oddinary’, which was followed in October with their ninth mini-album ‘Maxident’.