Stray Kids add second Sydney and Melbourne shows to 2023 Australian tour

After selling out the first two dates of their 2023 Australian tour, Stray Kids have added second shows in both Sydney and Melbourne.

The K-pop group will now start their tour on February 17 at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, before playing a sold-out show at the same venue the following evening. They’ll play a sold-out show at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on February 21, with a new show being announced today for the following night. Tickets for both shows will go on sale today (October 5) at 1pm.

Next year’s dates will mark Stray Kids’ return to Australia after they played their debut shows in the country in 2019 – also in Sydney and Melbourne. The run is part of their ‘Maniac’ world tour, which comes in support of the band’s three 2022 mini-albums – ‘Oddinary’ (which arrived in March), ‘Circus’ (which was released in June) and ‘Maxident’, which is scheduled to arrive in October.

Advertisement

The Asian leg of Stray Kids’ ‘Maniac’ tour kicked off in Tokyo, Japan in late July, before shows in Seoul, South Korea last month. It will head to Jakarta, Indonesia in November before dates in Thailand and Singapore in February ahead of the Australian shows.

Stray Kids had to reschedule shows in Atlanta, Georgia and Forth Worth, Texas while touring the US in July after three of their eight members tested positive for COVID-19. The group have since confirmed rescheduled shows for March of next year and added one additional show in each city.

Earlier this month, Stray Kids unveiled snippets of ‘Maxident’ through a mashup clips that previewed all eight tracks on the forthcoming mini-album. The record is due out October 7 and will be accompanied by the release of the music video for lead single ‘Case 143’.

Stray Kids’ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 17 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (new show)

Saturday 18 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (sold out)

Tuesday 21 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (sold out)

Wednesday 22 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (new show)