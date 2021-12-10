Members of Stray Kids, aespa and more to perform together at 2021 MAMA

Members from six different K-pop groups are set to team up for a joint performance at this year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA).

The awards show’s organiser, cable channel Mnet, had announced today (December 10) via KBS Media that the upcoming awards ceremony will open by a joint performance of idols hailing from six different K-pop groups.

Stray Kids‘ Hyunjin, aespa’s Karina, ATEEZ’s Wooyoung, Tomorrow X Together’s (TXT) Yeonjun, ITZY’s Yeji and ENHYPEN’s Heesung will be ushering in this year’s MAMA ceremony with a performance titled ‘BlooM The Sound’, according to translations by Soompi.

The 2021 MAMA is set to take place tomorrow (December 11) in Paju City, South Korea and will be hosted by veteran South Korean musician Lee Hyori. Aside from the opening collaboration stage, top artists such as NCT 127, NCT Dream, Brave Girls, ITZY, aespa, TXT are also expected to perform

In addition, the awards show will also see an on-stage reunion of Produce 101 group Wanna One, marking it their first official reunion in three years since their disbandment as previously reported.

Special appearances from British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and contestants from reality dance competition Street Woman Fighter had also been previously announced. The former will be performing a “new version” of his chart-topping single, ‘Bad Habits’, exclusively for the awards show.

Meanwhile, K-pop powerhouses BTS are said to be unable to attend the 2021 MAMA in person due to a newly-implemented quarantine order that requires all inbound travelers to South Korea to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival, in an effort to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.