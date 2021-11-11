Stray Kids announce upcoming holiday single, ‘Christmas EveL’

K-pop boyband Stray Kids have announced the release of their forthcoming holiday special single ‘Christmas EveL’.

The group made the surprise announcement on November 11 at midnight KST, detailing the release date for ‘Christmas EveL’ alongside a teaser poster. The project is scheduled to arrive on November 29. Other details, are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The physical version of the upcoming project was also previewed in a separate post for a “limited version” of ‘Christmas EveL’. The release will have additional inclusions on top of the original, including a “Christmas seal” and “Christmas card”. The physical versions of ‘Christmas EveL’ are now available for pre-order.

Stray Kids’ last release was their second studio album ‘NOEASY’ in August, featuring lead single ‘Thunderous’. That record marked the group’s first comeback since being crowned the winners of the Mnet reality TV competition Kingdom: Legendary War, and also includes the return of member Hyunjin following a lengthy hiatus.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone India, the group shared why they wanted to incorporate traditional Korean instruments into ‘Thunderous’. “We wanted to express how grand our traditional musical sounds can be, as well as the possibilities of combining these sounds with K-pop,” Changbin said.

Members Bang Chan and Felix also spoke to Rolling Stone Australia about their initial move to South Korea, with the former opening up about how he would “take care” of Felix when he first started trainee life and their friendship.