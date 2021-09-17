Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan on self-doubt: “I don’t think I actually, really love myself”

Bang Chan, the leader of K-pop boyband Stray Kids, has opened up about his struggles with self-doubt and fulfilling his own expectations.

In a recent interview with GQ Australia, the 23-year-old idol discussed his role as the leader and being in the group and spending time with his fellow members how they have helped him gain confidence. Bang Chan had shared that he often found it difficult to acknowledge his own growth and achievements.

“I don’t know if I have the right to say this myself, because I still have a lot of improving that needs to be done,” said the Sydney-raised singer and producer about his music. “Maybe it’s because I’m expecting myself to be better so I’m pushing myself harder.”

Bang Chan went on to reveal that his self-doubt could be due to his tendency to put others first. “Another reason could be, well, I don’t think I actually, really love myself,” he admitted. “It’s not like I hate myself, but because I’m still trying to search for the real person that I am, I’m still awkward.”

However, the musician also added that he’s “never thought of helping myself out” because its his fellow Stray Kids members who give him reassurance in his skills. “They acknowledge the stuff that I do and compliment me because I don’t compliment myself,” he said.

“That’s something I’m really thankful for,” Bang Chan added, noting that its his bandmates who have helped him “realise who I am as I slowly find the path”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bang Chan also discussed how the group have settled on their musical identity. “I felt good because Stray Kids [as an identity] felt so good on me,” said the idol. “And just imagining myself this free and excited about everything—that made me feel like, ‘That’s who I really am’.”

Stray Kids released their sophomore studio album ‘NOEASY’ on August 23. The record is their first release since winning Mnet reality TV programme Kingdom: Legendary War, and also includes the return of member Hyunjin following a lengthy hiatus.