Three members of Stray Kids involved in car accident

Stray Kids members Lee Know, Hyunjin and Seungmin were recently involved in a car accident.

READ MORE: The 7 best moments from KCON LA 2023

Today (September 21), JYP Entertainment revealed in a press statement that Lee Know, Hyunjin and Seungmin of Stray Kids had been involved in what the label described as a “minor collision” on Wednesday (September 20) while the trio were returning home after a scheduled event.

The K-pop agency added that all three Stray Kids members “immediately visited a hospital and received thorough medical examination”. It added that none of the three K-pop idols nor their accompanying staff members were “seriously injured”.

Advertisement

“But as they have sustained mild muscle pain and bruises, medical professionals have advised that they receive conservative treatment for the time being,” JYP Entertainment noted.

As a result, Lee Know and Hyunjin will not longer attend the ongoing Milan Fashion Week, which is being held from September 19 to 25. Meanwhile, a livestream on YouTube in celebration of Seungmin’s 23rd birthday has also been cancelled.

In addition, Stray Kids were also set to appear at the Global Citizen Festival on September 23. However, the show will now instead be attended by the boyband’s sub-unit 3RACHA, which consists of members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han.

“We apologize for causing fans to worry with such sudden news,” JYP Entertainment said at the end of its statement. “[We] will place the artists’ health as the highest priority and will provide everything we can to support their recovery.”

Earlier this month, Stray Kids made their debut appearance at the MTV VMAs with a performance of ‘S-Class’, which garnered a huge reaction from pop superstar Taylor Swift.