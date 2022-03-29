Stray Kids react to Billboard 200 Number One: “I don’t know if we deserve it”

Stray Kids have reacted to topping the Billboard 200 with their brand-new mini-album, ‘Oddinary’.

Today (March 28 EST), Billboard announced that Stray Kids had achieved their first entry on the Billboard 200 album chart with their sixth Korean-language EP ‘Oddinary’, which dropped earlier this month alongside its lead single ‘Maniac’. The project debuted at Number One on the chart, making them the third K-pop act to od so, after BTS and SuperM.

Soon after the announcement, the boyband joined Billboard’s Jeff Benjamin and Jason Lipshutz on Twitter Spaces to celebrate the news. “We heard the news a few moments ago and are like, ‘Is this real? Is this actually happening?’ We were really surprised too,” said Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan, per Billboard.

Advertisement

During the session, the group also expressed their gratitude towards fans for their continual support. “Throughout the week, we were trying to see what their reactions are, what they think about the album. Seeing how much they give interest to music and the album itself, it’s the reason we could get this far,” said Bang Chan.

“I don’t know if we deserve it, but it’s a really big gift that Stays (the name of Stray Kids’ official fandom) gave us,” he added. “It makes us want to try harder. It’s a really good start for 2022, so a really big thank you to Stays.”

The group have also since dropped a video on YouTube to commemorate the achievement, which compiles clips of behind-the-scenes recording and practice sessions.

Elsewhere during the Twitter Spaces session, Stray Kids also briefly spoke about their upcoming ‘Maniac’ world tour, which is set to kick-off in Seoul later this month, before headed to Japan and the US. “We wanted to show you the maniac side of Stray Kids on stage,” said rapper Changbin. “The concept that we’re going to showcase is ‘Out of the Ordinary’,” Felix teased.

Advertisement

‘Oddinary’ had also marked the boyband’s first US release through JYP Entertainment’s partnership with Republic Records and its subsidiary independent label Imperial, which initially focused on the international expansion of girl group TWICE. The partnership was extended last month to include overseas promotions for both Stray Kids and the girl group ITZY.

Earlier this month, JYP Entertainment announced that it would be launching a “full-scale” expansion into the US market via its new North American subsidiary, JYP USA. The agency also shared its intentions to “discover and foster local US artists” in addition to furthering the development of its current roster.