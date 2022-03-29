Stray Kids top the Billboard 200 for the first time with ‘Oddinary’

Stray Kids have simultaneously achieved their first-ever entry and first Number One on the Billboard 200 with their new mini-album, ‘Oddinary’.

Today (March 28 EST), Billboard revealed that the K-pop boyband’s latest mini-album ‘Oddinary’ has debuted at Number One on its album chart, the Billboard 200, and earned 110,000 equivalent album units in the US for the week ending March 24. Notably, this also marks Stray Kids’ first-ever entry on the Billboard 200 chart.

The new release also made it to Number One on the Top Album Sales chart with 103,000 copies sold, making it the largest sales week of any album in 2022. Among these, only 2,500 were sold digitally, with majority of sales being made through physical CDs. Meanwhile, the remaining 6,500 equivalent album units were streaming numbers.

Stray Kids’ are now the third K-pop boyband to top the Billboard 200 after BTS, who achieved five Number ones between 2018 to 2020, and SM Entertainment supergroup SuperM in 2019.

.@Stray_Kids' 'Oddinary' officially debuts at No. 1 on this week's #Billboard200. It earns the group its first career No. 1 album and first entry on the chart. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 28, 2022

‘Oddinary’ had also marked the boyband’s first US release through JYP Entertainment’s partnership with Republic Records and its subsidiary independent label Imperial, which initially focused on the international expansion of girl group TWICE. The partnership was extended last month to include overseas promotions for both Stray Kids and the girl group ITZY.

Earlier this month, JYP Entertainment announced that it would be launching a “full-scale” expansion into the US market via its new North American subsidiary, JYP USA. The agency also shared its intentions to “discover and foster local US artists” in addition to furthering the development of its current roster.

In support of the release of ‘Oddinary’, Stray Kids will also soon be embarking on their second world tour, ‘Maniac’, which will kick off in South Korea this spring. Following an opening performance in Seoul, the group will then visit Japan and the US, before returning to Tokyo at the end of the run.