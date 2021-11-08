Stray Kids and TWICE’s agency teases upcoming K-pop act Xdinary Heroes

JYP Entertainment has revealed that it will soon be debuting a new group named Xdinary Heroes.

Earlier today (November 8), the South Korean entertainment agency, home to artists such as TWICE, Stray Kids and ITZY, announced a project called called Xdinary Heroes with a cryptic teaser on YouTube. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Xdinary Heroes is the name of an upcoming JYP group, and is short for “Extraordinary Heroes”.

Meanwhile the video, titled ‘Xdinary Heroes Is Coming’, is the dynamic visual that unveils the group’s name and official logo. The clip glitches, revealing a sentence: “We are all heroes,” before fading to black. Further details on the group’s lineup and debut date are expected in the coming weeks.

Xdinary Heroes was first teased by the agency with the previous release of two clips, titled “Coming Up Next” and “Heroes Are Coming”, released on October 25 and November 1 respectively. The latter clip had also featured a logo, which has now been revealed to belong to Xdinary Heroes.

The forthcoming group is supposedly separate from JYPn, the agency’s previously announced upcoming all-female act. Allegedly comprising five members, the girl group are set to make their debut in February 2022 with a “blind package” which was available for pre-order earlier in July.

In other JYP Entertainment news, TWICE are set to release their third studio album ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’ on November 12. Led by their upcoming single ‘Scientist’, the 17-track record will include the group’s recent English-language single ‘The Feels’ as well as its Korean-language version.