Stream The Faculty’s new EP ‘Here’s To Fun’

Produced by Total Control's Al Montfort

By Alex Gallagher
The Faculty
The Faculty CREDIT: Emily Herbert

Melbourne punks The Faculty have shared their new EP ‘Here’s To Fun’ today (July 10).

The eight-song collection was recorded to four-track in one day last year by Total Control’s Al Montfort at the Avenue in Coburg. It was then mastered by Montfort’s Total Control bandmate Mikey Young.

Stream ‘Here’s To Fun’ below via Bandcamp – where you can also pick up a cassette tape should you be so inclined.

The band will be donating all profits from tape and shirt sales to Brooklyn Bail Fund along with the COVID-19 Victorian First Nations Mutual Aid Fund.

‘Here’s To Fun’ is the second EP the raucous quintet have released since their formation. They dropped their self-titled debut back in 2018, also mixed and mastered by Young.

“Thanks so much for the support and all our legend mates and the mates we’ve made along the way who’ve come to shows and become Fac heads,” wrote the band on Instagram today.

“Huge thanks to Al Montfort for recording the EP, Emily Herbert for the incredible photo on the cover and ourselves for making the best music ever created. God tier stuff.”

“Live stronger longer donger and prosper, love us! You know we had to do it to em.”

