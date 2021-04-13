Streams of DMX‘s music increased by 928 per cent following his death last week at the age of 50.

The rapper, whose real name was Earl Simmons, passed away on Friday (April 9) after suffering a heart attack the previous week.

Streams of DMX’s music spiked in the US in the days following his death, according to initial reports to MRC Data (via Billboard).

His songs racked up a collective total of 75.7 million on-demand streams (audio and video combined) on April 9 and 10 – a figure up by 928 per cent compared to the 7.36 million they earned on April 7 and 8.

His most-streamed songs on April 9 and 10 were ‘Ruff Ryders’ Anthem’ (9.59 million; up 973 per cent), ‘X Gon’ Give It To Ya’ (5.79 million; up 900 per cent), ‘Slippin’’ (5.52 million; up 853 per cent), ‘Party Up (Up In Here)’ (5.20 million; up 941 per cent) and ‘How It’s Goin’ Down’ featuring Faith Evans (3.52 million; up 691 per cent).

DMX’s collected songs and albums sold 101,000 copies in the US from April 9-11 – up 1,036 per cent compared to the 9,000 they sold between April 6-8. His 2010 compilation ‘The Best of DMX’ has re-entered the US albums charts (dated April 17, reflecting sales and streaming data in the week ending April 8) at number 73.

Ruff Ryders Entertainment co-founder Darrin “Dee” Dean said over the weekend that DMX‘s final album, which has yet to be released, is probably one of his “best”.

Among the many people who have paid tribute to DMX in the days following his death are his ex-wife Tashera Simmons, Swizz Beatz and Ice Cube.