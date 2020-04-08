Streams of ‘Lean On Me’ jump by more than 700% after Bill Withers’ death

Streams of Bill Withers‘ iconic hit ‘Lean On Me’ have increased by more than 700 percent after the singer’s death last week.

The soul icon’s music scores 22.1 million on-demand streams across audio and video in the U.S. on April 3-5 – a rising of 780% compared to 2.5 million on March 31-April 2.

Of the tracks played, ‘Lean On Me’ proved to be the most popular – with the 1972 track garnering 4.1 million plays, a rise of 729% from 496,000 recorded in the last week.

The track was Withers’ only No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and topped the chart for three weeks upon release.

Other popular songs included ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’, which scored 2.7 million streams, ‘Use Me’ – which recorded 1.5 million, and ‘Just the Two of Us’ – with the Grover Washington collaboration collecting 1.4 million streams.

Earlier this week, Portugal.The Man shared their emotional cover of ‘Lovely Day’ in tribute to Withers. It followed Christine & The Queens, who shared her powerful A’Capella cover of Withers’ ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ over the weekend.

A wide array of other musical figures, including Jennifer Hudson, Lenny Kravitz Nile Rodgers and Brian Wilson, also paid tribute in the wake of Withers’ death.