Stromae returns with first new song in three years, ‘Santé’

Belgian artist Paul Van Haver – aka Stromae – has returned with his first new music in three years.

‘Santé’ sees Stromae honouring “the conquerors of the worst work hours”, paying tribute to those employed in the service industry and other working-class jobs.

“Let’s celebrate those who can’t celebrate / For once, I want to raise my glass to those who don’t have it,” he sings over an energertic beat, warbled synth and acoustic guitar.

‘Santé’ arrives alongside a very charming video directed by Jaroslav Moravec and Stromae’s brother Luc Van Haver which echoes the sentiments of the song itself. It introduces us to a cast of cooks, fishermen and waitresses who break from their routine to bust out into some dance moves. Watch that below:

Stromae’s last release was a 2018 song called ‘Défiler’, which itself broke a three-year drought of new music from the artist. The nine-minute-long track was composed for the launch of a new line by fashion label Mosaert, which Stromae co-founded alongside his brother.

The artist’s last studio album arrived over eight years ago – 2013’s critically-acclaimed ‘Racine carrée’, which followed on from 2010 debut ‘Cheese’. In recent years, he’s also collaborated with the likes of Dua Lipa and Coldplay, contributing vocals to the latter’s 2019 single ‘Arabesque’.