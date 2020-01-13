Two more Studio Ghibli soundtracks to be released on vinyl

Studio Ghibli have announced that they will be bringing two more of their acclaimed soundtracks to vinyl.

In November, 2018, the world’s primary exporter of Japanese animation reissued to vinyl the soundtracks for My Neighbor Totoro, Castle in the Sky and Nausicaä of the Valley of Wind, and now they are adding more to the list.

Composed by Joe Hisaishi, Turntable Lab will reissue the soundtracks to Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989) and Porco Rosso (1992) in late March, according to their website.

Composer Hisaishi was first hired by Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki in the early 80s where he was tasked with composing an “image album” for Nausicaä of the Valley of Wind. Once Miyazaki heard his work, Hisaishi replaced the original composer on the movie.

He went on to work on every Hayao Miyazaki animation since their first meeting, bar Whisper of the Heart, which Miyazaki didn’t direct.

In October, HBO Max announced that it has bought the exclusive streaming rights to the entire Studio Ghibli back catalogue.

The much loved animated movies will be made available to stream for the very first time when HBO Max launches in spring 2020.

Meanwhile, Studio Ghibli have confirmed that they’re working on two movies in 2020 – including one directed by legendary co-founder Hayao Miyazaki.

The exciting news from the legendary Japanese animation studio came in a New Year’s Message which saw them setting out their plans for 2020.