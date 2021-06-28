STUMPS announce ‘I’ve Had Enough’ September tour dates

Charismatic Sydneysiders STUMPS have just announced a new tour, coined ‘I’ve Had Enough’, which aptly shares a name with their most recent single.

The predominately east coast tour will see STUMPS play Brisbane’s Brightside later this year, on September 10, before hitting Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne. See the full listing of dates and venues below.

STUMPS I’VE HAD ENOUGH TOUR 2021 We had such a blast on the ‘All Our Friends’ tour that we had to do it again ASAP. Tickets on-sale now — https://t.co/E14ejVygd7 pic.twitter.com/zjINtn0gWN — STUMPS (@stumpstheband) June 28, 2021

The indie outfit have only just wrapped up their album tour, in support of their December 2020 release ‘All Our Friends’. This saw the band sell out six of the seven shows, including four consecutive shows at Sydney institute, The Lansdowne.

Upon it’s release last year, NME gave ‘All Our Friends’ a three-star review, saying the work is a “nostalgic ode to indie disco of the aughts”, thus labelling it “a fun album that evokes sticky club floors and late-night singalongs.”

‘All Our Friends’ was introduced through lead single ‘Mt. Pleasant’, followed by ‘I’ve Had Enough’. At the time of release, frontman Kyle Fisher shared a post dedicating the album to “the people who have shaped my character, my confidence, and my world view.”

Tickets for STUMPS’ September tour are available now via Moshtix.

STUMPS ‘I’ve Had Enough’ 2021 tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

10 – Brisbane, The Brightside

11 – Adelaide, Crown & Anchor

18 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

25 – Melbourne, Worker’s Club

