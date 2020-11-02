STUMPS share vibrant single ‘I’ve Had Enough’ ahead of debut album

Northern Beaches outfit STUMPS have recently shared their third single of the year, along with announcing the arrival of their debut album.

On Friday (October 30), the trio released a peppy new track by the name of ‘I’ve Had Enough’. It follows other 2020 singles ‘Mouth Static’ and ‘Mt. Pleasant’.

All three cuts are set to appear on STUMPS’ debut album ‘All Our Friends’, newly slated for release on December 4. Take a listen to ‘I’ve Had Enough’ below.

In a passionate Facebook post, frontman Kyle Fisher dedicated their forthcoming album to “the people who have shaped my character, my confidence, and my world view.”

“Through these friendships I’ve been lucky enough to glean an element of self-assurance that the decisions I make are intrinsically worthwhile. So to those that are equally aware and un-aware, this album, so full of satire, disappointment, frivolity and love, bares more truely a sincere devotion to All Our Friends.”

STUMPS will tour ‘All Our Friends’ across the country next year, after postponing their East Coast tour back in September.

The band made a statement saying “current border restrictions and recommendations by the Australian Government” had lead them to rescheduling the entire tour for 2021, “as opposed to reshuffling individual dates, and flat out cancelling others.”

You can now catch STUMPS at The Lansdowne in Sydney on April 23, Brisbane’s Black Bear Lodge on April 30, or Melbourne’s Grace Darling Hotel on May 15.

STUMPS’ ‘All Our Friends’ track listing is:

1. Mt. Pleasant

2. I’ve Had Enough

3. This Is Why We Fall Apart

4. Makes Me Alright

5. Laugh About It

6. 2020

7. Mouth Static

8. Daffodils

9. Suburbia

10. Culture Tourniquet

11. Conversation, Conversations

12. The Bore