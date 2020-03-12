STUMPS release new single ‘Mouth Static’ and announce tour

Northern Sydney indie-rock trio STUMPS have released ‘Static Mouth’, their first new music of 2020.

In a press statement, the band’s lead vocalist and guitarist Kyle Fisher described the song as “the plea against love expressed through physical contribution”.

“[T]he concept that material gifts can band-aid problems in relationships, typically deteriorating ones,” he said. “For us, there is no better hackneyed metaphor to use for this sentiment other than laying out the rose petals.”

STUMPS also said that their new song marks “the beginning of [their] 2020 journey”, indicating that more new material is to follow.

Listen to ‘Mouth Static’ below.

‘Mouth Static’ is the STUMPS’ first release since the single ‘Laugh About It’, which dropped last October. The band’s debut EP, ‘Just Another Stay At Home Son’, came out in March 2018.

To celebrate the release of ‘Mouth Static’, STUMPS will go on a brief east coast tour this June where they’ll hit up Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. The band have also added a second night for their previously announced show at the Oxford Art Factory Gallery Bar for June 26, after selling out their first gig on June 27.

Check out the full list of dates below. Tickets are available now.

STUMPS’ ‘Mouth Static’ Australian tour dates are:

Brisbane, Barbara Bar (June 13)

Melbourne, Grace Darling (20)

Sydney, Oxford Art Factory Gallery Bar (26 & 27)