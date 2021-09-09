Stumps share “extended cut” of ‘All Our Friends’ with five new remixes

Sydney indie-rock outfit Stumps have shared an “extended cut” of their debut album, ‘All Our Friends’, featuring recent single ‘By Myself’ alongside a suite of new remixes.

The band have recruited an eclectic mix of artists to reimagine five tracks from the record, teaming up with the likes of Raave Tapes (who remixed ‘Mt. Pleasant’), Juno Disco (‘I’ve Had Enough’) and Arrowbird (‘This Is Why We Fall Apart’). Sad Kapital also put their spin on the track ‘Makes Me Alright’, while Bradlei tackled ‘The Bore’.

Take a listen to Raave Tapes’ remix of ‘Mt. Pleasant’ below:

The band also announced new dates for their forthcoming national headline tour, which was initially set to kick off this month. The five-date run will now take place in January of 2022, rolling through Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. Full details and tickets are available from the band’s website.

‘All Our Friends’ was released last December via Cooking Vinyl, supported by the singles ‘Mouth Static’, ‘Mt. Pleasant’ and ‘I’ve Had Enough’.

NME gave the record a three-star review upon release, with writer Tom Walters noting similarities to Two Door Cinema Club and Bloc Party, and saying that while “nothing here will be unfamiliar to anyone who was interested in guitar music between 2005 and 2009”, the album is “a welcome escape from [2020]”.

‘By Myself’ was shared as a follow-up single last month. At the time, frontman Kyle Fisher said he wrote the song as an opportunity to explore fingerstyle guitar playing, as he “grew up loving fingerstyle guitarists and their incredible technique”.

‘I’ve Had Enough’ was recently used as a soundtrack for Channel 7’s coverage of the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, including an appearance in the opening ceremony.