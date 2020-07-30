STUMPS share new single and video ‘Mt. Pleasant’

STUMPS have shared their fourth single for 2020, ‘Mount Pleasant’. The track comes with a rather heartwarming music video, where bandmembers have a night out together – watch it below:

The track is named after a street which bassist Merrick grew up on, and not the town in the Adelaide Hills. There are, however, many areas called Mount Pleasant in Australia.

“The street is at the top of quite a daunting hill, and it served as a metaphor for the seemingly unreachable summit of self-love I was, and still am, striving for,” singer Kyle Fisher explained.

“I wanted the lyrics to be as open to interpretation as possible and looking back, I feel this somewhat allowed me to be more open than I intended…They came during a particularly drunken, self-loathing night where the idea of self-love seemed an unattainable paradise.”

STUMPS have also added a third limited-capacity Sydney show to their east coast tour, for October 8 at Oxford Art Factory. The tour is set to kick off in Melbourne at The Grace Darling on September 26, though with the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the state it is unclear whether this will go ahead.

‘Mt. Pleasant’ appears to be a complete EP of tracks steadily released as singles throughout this year.