Sublime hint they will record new music following reunion

Sublime has suggested that they may record new music after the band resumed operations late last year.

The band were initially active between 1988 and 1996, before frontman Bradley Nowell died from a heroin overdose at the age of 28.

Sublime reformed in 2009 with Rome Ramirez on vocals and guitar. They initially toured under the Sublime moniker for seven months, before Nowell’s estate threatened to sue surviving members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh for misuse of their trademark, and the band then went by the name Sublime With Rome.

Advertisement

Last year, Sublime With Rome announced their breakup upon the news that Sublime reunited to play a set with Nowell’s son Jakob on vocals. They are already set to play this year’s Coachella.

Now, the band have discussed the possibility of new music in a new interview with SPIN.

When asked about their plans for after Coachella, Gaugh said: “We’ll see how it goes from the rehearsals, but I’m pretty certain we’re gonna see some music coming out with this project.”

Nowell, meanwhile, said he hoped to “add to the legacy of this band” and wants to also “get to those alternative scenes and work with cool alternative artists.”

“Hopefully we can get Gwen Stefani to come up with us to perform [her 1994 duet with Sublime] ‘Saw Red’,” he suggested, nodding to No Doubt‘s own forthcoming reunion show at Coachella.

Advertisement

In response, Gaugh said: “I mean, come on. It seems like a no-brainer.”

Coachella 2024 is set to run from April 12-14 and again on April 19-21. Pre-sale tickets to Coachella 2024 go on sale this Friday (January 19) at 11am Pacific Time. Get your tickets here.

Elsewhere in the world of Sublime, 2022 saw the band announce that a new biopic was entering production at Sony, with the band’s two surviving members – bassist Eric Wilson and drummer Bud Gaugh – involved as executive producers.