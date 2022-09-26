Suede have already started writing “much more experimental” new album

Suede have already started working on a “much more experimental” new album, the band have revealed in a new interview.

The band released their latest album ‘Autofiction’ last week (September 23), their ninth record in their career so far.

Speaking to NME for the latest In Conversation video, Suede revealed they had already begun working on the follow-up. Asked if their latest record marks the start of a new era for the band, frontman Brett Anderson said: “I don’t know. The next record that we’re planning to write, and have already started, is much more experimental.

Advertisement

“I don’t really know if there’s an arc with [‘Autofiction’]. I’m not seeing it as a selection of albums. You just have to do it one at a time, really. I do think of those three records as [being] together, especially ‘Night Thoughts’ and ‘The Blue Hour’, but the next record will be completely different.”

He continued to say that their next album could see them returning to Suede at their most experimental. “I’d love to think that our most daring work is ahead of us,” he said. “That’s a really exciting prospect – that a band at our stage of our career haven’t just settled for running through the motions. I love making new records: it makes my heart beat faster, it’s what I get up for in the morning.”

In a four-star review, NME said of ‘Autofiction’: “This is a Suede record, so there are moments of aching majesty – see the tormented ‘It’s Always The Quiet Ones’, ‘Turn Off Your Brain And Yell’ and the hopelessly devoted ‘What Am I Without You’ (which sees Anderson giving himself to his fans) – but, all in all, ‘Autofiction’ finds the indie greats getting back in the garage to make a racket. This is a band with a lust for life.”

In November, Suede will join Manic Street Preachers on the road in North America for a special co-headline tour. “I can’t think of a band I’d rather share a stage with than Manic Street Preachers,” Anderson told NME. “They have long been an inspiration to us, and I know there are thousands of Suede fans who feel the same. It’s nearly 30 years since we last played together, and I think these shows are going to be something really special.”

Manics’ James Dean Bradfield also recalled touring with Suede in 1994, telling NME: “Watching Suede on stage and Richard Oakes was just amazing. He had the hair, he had the moves, he had the chops, and he fitted in on stage. The next question was if they could write songs together, they came out with [1996 album] ‘Coming Up’, which is one of the best albums of the ‘90s.”