Suede and Manic Street Preachers announce co-headline shows in Japan

Manic Street Preachers and Suede have announced details of a two co-headline shows in Japan.

The gigs, which will take place in November, come off the back of the ’90s icons’ joint tour of the United States, which came in late 2022. They were also touring partners in the 1990s.

Speaking ahead of that tour, Suede frontman Brett Anderson said: “I can’t think of a band I’d rather share a stage with than Manic Street Preachers.

“They have long been an inspiration to us, and I know there are thousands of Suede fans who feel the same. It’s nearly 30 years since we last played together and I think these shows are going to be something really special.”

The two bands will play the Zepp Haneda venue in Tokyo on November 18 and 19. Suede will close the first night, while the Manics will do so on the second.

Tickets will go on sale here from 10am on June 10.

Looking back on their joint 1994 jaunt back when the Manics were promoting their seminal third album ‘The Holy Bible’, James Dean Bradfield told NME: “God almighty, that’s a long time ago, isn’t it? I vividly remember those gigs because Richey [Edwards, now missing guitarist] was coming back from what you might call his emotional event and was insisting that he wanted to come on the road. We were treading softly with Richey at some points, and Suede had lost Bernard Butler as their guitarist and were going through the transition of Richard Oakes coming into the band.

“Watching Suede on stage and Richard Oakes was just amazing. He had the hair, he had the moves, he had the chops, and he fitted in on stage. The next question was if they could write songs together, they came out with [1996 album] ‘Coming Up’ which is one of the best albums of the ‘90s.”

In recent weeks, Suede have announced a 30th anniversary reissue of their debut album and announced extra UK tour dates for December 2023.