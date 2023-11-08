Suede share new song and announce expanded release of ‘Autofiction’

Suede have shared details of a new expanded version of their ‘Autofiction’ album alongside the release of previously unreleased song, ‘The Sadness In You, The Sadness In Me’.

Announced today (November 8), the upcoming expanded release of ‘Autofiction’ arrives one year after it was released. It sees the iconic British band re-share the album alongside rare bonus tracks, unheard material, and a full live album.

Arriving in September 2022, the album marked the band’s highest charting LP since 1999’s ‘Head Music’ and debuted at Number Two on the UK Album Charts. It also received praise from NME, which described it as being “one of the greatest comebacks of the 21st Century”.

Advertisement

Now, the upcoming re-release of their ninth studio album, titled ‘Autofiction: Expanded’, arrives on December 8 and is available in digital formats and as a three-CD set.

For the physical releases the first CD will consist of the full ‘Autofiction’ tracklist including the lead single ‘She Still Leads On Me’. The second will feature six extra tracks and rarities including the freshly shared song ‘The Sadness In You, The Sadness In Me’.

Available to listen to now, this song – along with ‘Days Like Dead Moths’, ‘The Prey’ and ‘Still Waiting’ – were initially only available during the first week of the album’s original 2022 release.

The second disc also includes ‘You Don’t Know Me’ (a song that was featured on the Japanese edition of ‘Autofiction’) and ‘There Is No Me If There Is No You’, an as yet unreleased song recorded by Suede during the album’s recording sessions.

The third and final disc of the re-release contains a new live album, recorded at shows across Suede’s entirely sold-out UK tour in March.

Advertisement

“‘Autofiction’ is Suede’s punk record,” frontman Brett Anderson said of the band’s ninth album. “No whistles and bells. Just the five of us in a room with all the glitches and fuck-ups revealed; the band themselves exposed in all their primal mess.”

‘Autofiction: Expanded’ is releases on December 8 via BMG and can be pre-ordered here. Check out the full tracklist below.

The ‘Autofiction: Expanded’ tracklist is:

CD 1 – ‘Autofiction’

01. ‘She Still Leads Me On’

02. ‘Personality Disorder’

03. ’15 Again’

04. ‘The Only Way I Can Love You’

05. ‘That Boy On The Stage’

06. ‘Drive Myself Home’

07. ‘Black Ice’

08. ‘Shadow Self’

09. ‘It’s Always The Quiet Ones’

10. ‘What Am I Without You?’

11. ‘Turn Off Your Brain And Yell’

CD 2 – Extras & Rarities

01. ‘The Sadness In You, The Sadness In Me’

02. ‘Days Like Dead Moths’

03. ‘The Prey’

04. ‘You Don’t Know Me’

05. ‘There Is No Me If There Is No You’

06. ‘Still Waiting’

CD 3 – ‘Autofiction’ Live

01. ‘She Still Leads Me On (Live)’

02. ‘Personality Disorder (Live)’

03. ’15 Again (Live)’

04. ‘The Only Way I Can Love You (Live)’

05. ‘That Boy On The Stage (Live)’

06. ‘Drive Myself Home (Live)’

07. ‘Black Ice (Live)’

08. ‘Shadow Self (Live)’

09 .’It’s Always The Quiet Ones (Live)’

10. ‘What Am I Without You? (Live)’

11. ‘Turn Off Your Brain And Yell (Live)’

Following the release Suede are set to embark on a run of headline tour dates taking place across the UK throughout the remainder of 2023.

These will kick off with a show at the Winter Gardens in Eastbourne on December 9 and continue with a stop in Lincoln the following day. From there Anderson and co. will play shows in Portsmouth and Wolverhampton before closing off the tour with three back-to-back stops in London.

Next summer the band are set to hit the road again as part of a co-headline tour with Manic Street Preachers. The tour will see them play across the UK and Ireland including a show at London’s Alexandra Palace. Find a full list of dates and remaining tickets here.

Following the release of ‘Autofiction’ last year, Suede sat down with NME to discuss the inspiration behind the album and the reasons why they wanted it to have more of a punk sound.

“The idea was for this record to have the feel of a live record,” explained Anderson. “The last two were increasingly odd and left-field. We wanted to come back with a primal howl of a record.”

Mat Osman agreed: “We [initially] had this idea that we’d do a really old-fashioned live album where we get fans down to watch us recording it, have it half-gig and half-recording session – to really try and capture that feeling of a Suede gig.

“Then everything happened and you couldn’t see anyone any more. We still wanted to make a record that felt like that, but had to do it as the five of us geeing each other on.”