Sufjan Stevens announces 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Michigan’

Sufjan Stevens is set to share new music as part of a 20th anniversary reissue of his beloved LP ‘Michigan’.

The singer-songwriter’s third studio album came out in 2003, and is being repressed in association with Third Man Pressings.

It comes in three shades – the ‘Great Lakes Blue’ edition, a ‘University of Michigan/Michigan State AKR’ edition, and a ‘1921 Centenary’ edition.

Included in the reissue will be alternate versions of the tracks ‘Romulus’ and ‘Vito’s Ordination Song’ as well as unreleased tracks from the era titled ‘Wolverine’ and ‘Marching Band’.

The ‘Great Lakes’ edition will be available via Third Man from June 14, with the ‘Michigan State’ edition available the next day.

On June 17, the ‘1921 Centenary’ will be released, honouring the 100th anniversary of HMV.

See all the editions below.

🎂 We're celebrating 20 years of Sufjan's 'Michigan' album by releasing three special editions at AKR, Third Man Records and @hmvtweets that go on sale in the next few days.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Stevens’ ‘Michigan’ follow-up, 2005’s ‘Illinois’, will be turned into a musical.

The new show will premiere this month as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of Bard College’s Fisher Center in New York.

A synopsis of the production, which features music and lyrics penned by Stevens and script written by Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury, reads: “Featuring new arrangements of the entire album for a live band and three voices – ranging in style from DIY folk and indie rock to marching band and ambient electronics – Illinois will lead us on a mighty journey through the American heartland, from campfire storytelling to the edges of the cosmos.

Last month, Stevens released new album ‘Reflections’, a studio recording of his score for a ballet by choreographer Justin Peck.