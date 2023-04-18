Sufjan Stevens announces new album ‘Reflections’ and shares new single

Sufjan Stevens has announced his new album ‘Reflections’ along with new single ‘Ekstasis’.

The album is a studio recording of his score for the ballet by choreographer Justin Peck, and was performed by pianists Timo Andres and Conor Hanick. The record is set for release on May 19 via Asthmatic Kitty Records.

Speaking about how ‘Ekstasis’ captures the mood of ‘Reflections’, Stevens said: “It is about energy, light and duality. I’m constantly thinking about bodies moving through space when I’m writing for ballet, that is what has informed this music, first and foremost.”

