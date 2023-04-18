Sufjan Stevens announces new album ‘Reflections’ and shares new single

Sufjan Stevens has announced his new album ‘Reflections’ along with new single ‘Ekstasis’.
The album is a studio recording of his score for the ballet by choreographer Justin Peck, and was performed by pianists Timo Andres and Conor Hanick. The record is set for release on May 19 via Asthmatic Kitty Records.
Speaking about how ‘Ekstasis’ captures the mood of ‘Reflections’, Stevens said: “It is about energy, light and duality. I’m constantly thinking about bodies moving through space when I’m writing for ballet, that is what has informed this music, first and foremost.”
‘Reflections’ was originally commissioned by Houston Ballet to accompany choreography by Peck and premiered March 21, 2019. Written for two pianos and eleven dancers, Reflections marks the sixth collaboration between Stevens and Peck, following 2012’s ‘Year of the Rabbit’, 2014’s ‘Everywhere We Go’, 2016’s ‘In the Countenance of Kings’, 2017’s ‘The Decalogue’ and 2019’s ‘Principia’.
This is Stevens’ second recorded release of his compositions for piano – following ‘The Decalogue’ in 2019 – and his first written for two pianos.
The tracklist of ‘Reflections’ is:
‘Ekstasis’
‘Revanche’
‘Euphoros’
‘Mnemosyne’
‘Rodinia’
‘Reflexion’
‘And I Shall Come To You Like A Stormtrooper In Drag Serving Imperial Realness’
In other news, Stevens’ 2005 concept album ‘Illinois’ is being turned into a musical, with its first run confirmed for this year.
The new show will premiere this summer as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of Bard College’s Fisher Center in New York.
Stevens will also feature on The National’s forthcoming ninth album ‘First Two Pages Of Frankenstein’ which is set for release on April 28 via 4AD.