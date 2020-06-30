Sufjan Stevens announces new album ‘The Ascension’

Sufjan Stevens has announced his new album ‘The Ascension’, his first full solo studio album since 2015’s ‘Carrie & Lowell’.

Set for release on September 25 on Asthmatic Kitty Records, the new LP will be previewed on Friday (July 3) with the release of the video for its first single ‘America’.

The artwork and tracklist for ‘The Ascension’ have also been confirmed today, and you can see the cover art for the upcoming new record below.

You can see the full tracklist for ‘The Ascension’ below.

1. Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse

2. Run Away With Me

3. Video Game

4. Lamentations

5. Tell Me You Love Me

6. Die Happy

7. Ativan

8. Ursa Major

9. Landslide

10. Gilgamesh

11. Death Star

12. Goodbye To All That

13. Sugar

14. The Ascension

15. America

‘The Ascension’ follows on from the March release of ‘Aporia’, Stevens’ collaborative release with his stepfather Lowell Brams.

In a statement issued by the duo upon its release, they said: “We harbour no delusions of grandeur — this record is hardly the most important thing in your world right now — but we also believe that music is sacred and has the ability to bring beauty, wisdom, truth, and light to our lives in difficult times. We hope this music can bring you meaning, hope and encouragement today.”