Sufjan Stevens is releasing new single ‘Sugar’ tomorrow

Sufjan Stevens is releasing a new single called ‘Sugar’ tomorrow (September 15).

The new track is set to land on the singer-songwriter’s upcoming new album ‘The Ascension’, which is his first full solo studio album since 2015’s ‘Carrie & Lowell’.

Due for release on September 25 on Asthmatic Kitty Records, the new LP has already spawned the singles ‘America’ and ‘Video Game’.

Advertisement

Stevens’ new track was announced by his record label on Instagram. “Who’s excited to hear Sufjan’s ‘The Ascension’ in full on Sept 25?” the post’s caption reads. “Until then, you can listen to America, Video Game and… Sugar (out Sept 15). Stream & pre-add on @applemusic! Physical CD/2xLP/Tape: Oct 2.”

You can see the full tracklist for ‘The Ascension’ below.

1. ‘Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse’

2. ‘Run Away With Me’

3. ‘Video Game’

4. ‘Lamentations’

5. ‘Tell Me You Love Me’

6. ‘Die Happy’

7. ‘Ativan’

8. ‘Ursa Major’

9. ‘Landslide’

10. ‘Gilgamesh’

11. ‘Death Star’

12. ‘Goodbye To All That’

13. ‘Sugar’

14. ‘The Ascension’

15. ‘America’

‘The Ascension’ follows on from the March release of ‘Aporia’, Stevens’ collaborative release with his stepfather Lowell Brams.

Advertisement

In a statement issued by the duo upon its release, they said: “We harbour no delusions of grandeur — this record is hardly the most important thing in your world right now — but we also believe that music is sacred and has the ability to bring beauty, wisdom, truth, and light to our lives in difficult times. We hope this music can bring you meaning, hope and encouragement today.”