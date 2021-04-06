Sufjan Stevens promises new “holistic” music coming this week

Sufjan Stevens has said that he will be releasing new “holistic” music this week.

The artist’s last solo release came in September with his eighth studio album ‘The Ascension’. He also released ‘Aporia’, a joint album with his stepfather Lowell Brams, in March 2020.

Posting on his Tumblr yesterday (April 5), Stevens wrote “new holistic music coming this week…” along with a new piece of artwork.

Stevens’ record label Asthmatic Kitty Records subsequently reposted his Tumblr post on their social media accounts yesterday – you can see it below.

Should Stevens release new music this week as promised, it would mark his first solo release of 2021.

Back in January, he collaborated with CARM – aka trumpeter and yMusic co-founder CJ Camerieri – on the track ‘Song Of Trouble’. The song featured on CARM’s self-titled debut album, which arrived on January 22.

Stevens co-wrote and arranged ‘Song Of Trouble’ with Camerieri, as well as lending his vocals to the track. “Have you seen my confidence?” Stevens asks at one point. “Why can’t you put an end to this?”

“Sufjan’s use of orchestral instruments helped set the stage for everything I’ve done in my career,” the trumpeter said in a press release. “I’m proud of how Sufjan’s lyrics powerfully begin the record.”

Back in September Stevens spoke about his “traumatising” experience of performing live at the 2018 Oscars.