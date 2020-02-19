Sufjan Stevens and his stepfather Lowell Brams have shared new song ‘The Runaround’.

The track is lifted from the pair’s recently announced collaborative album ‘Aporia’, which comes out next month via their label Asthmatic Kitty.

The new song follows the recent track ‘The Unlimited’. Talking about the album upon its announcement, Stevens revealed that the album was written over a number of years.

“You know how it is with jamming. Ninety percent of it is absolutely horrible, but if you’re just lucky enough, ten percent is magic. I just kept pulling out these little magical moments.”

‘The Runaround’ comes complete with a video directed by ABUTTA492, which sees bikers roaming around the streets of New York, Atlanta and Miami.

Brams has worked with Stevens many times across his career, and is referenced on Stevens’ 2015 album ‘Carrie & Lowell’, which reflects on Brams’ career with Stevens’ late mother Carrie.

A four-and-a-half-star NME review of the album called it “a moving account of [Stevens’] troubled family history”.

“No matter how desperate Sufjan gets – he coos about “cutting my arm” in a “warm bath” on ‘The Only Thing’ – he’s resolutely serene, his emotion swathed in glistening guitar tones and angelic harmonies, spooling out his genius as casually as breathing.”

Last year, Stevens released two new songs, ‘Love Yourself’ and ‘My Whole Heart’, in celebration of Pride Month. Proceeds from the tracks went to various LGBTQ+ organisations.