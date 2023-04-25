Watch Suga’s emotional music video for ‘Amygdala’

South Korean musician Suga has dropped a music video for ‘Amygdala’.

‘Amygdala’ is a song from Suga’s debut studio album ‘D-DAY’, which was released last Friday (April 21). The new music video, which released April 25, follows the BTS member as he relives a traumatic car accident, while trying to escape a room that seems to be a representation of his own mind.

“So, is all countless suffering for my own good? /What didn’t kill me only made me stronger / And I begin to bloom like a lotus flower once again,” Suga raps on the song.

On the same day, talk show host Jimmy Fallon also teased Suga’s upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The K-pop idol is set to speak to Fallon and perform on the show, in what will be his first solo US TV guest spot.

Aside from ‘Amygdala’, ‘D-DAY’ also features the title track ‘Haegeum’ as well as collaborations with BTS bandmate J-hope (‘HUH?!’), Woosung of The Rose and late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto (‘Snooze’) and IU (‘People Pt. 2’).

‘D-DAY’ is the final installment of a trilogy of releases under Suga’s Agust D moniker, following 2016’s ‘Agust D’ and 2020’s ‘D-2’ mixtapes. The album also arrives while BTS are on a temporary break to pursue Indvidual projects.

Prior to the release of ‘D-DAY’, Suga appeared on IU’s online talk show IU’s Palette to perform their 2020 single ‘eight’ together for the first time.