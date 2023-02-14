Suga becomes first member of BTS to announce solo world tour

BTS rapper Suga has become the first member of the K-pop group to announce a solo world tour.

The group went on hiatus last year and plan to reconvene in a group around 2025, with separate plans to launch their own solo projects and undertake mandatory military service duties. All able-bodied men in their home country of South Korea are legally required to serve a military term of 18-21 months.

Now, Suga has announced a string of tour dates in the US and Asia for later this year. The tour kicks off with two nights in Belmont Park, New York on April 26 and 27, with the artist set to play in four other US cities before playing shows in Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea. He will also be performing in Japan, but the dates are yet to be confirmed.

Some eagle-eyed fans also spotted the use of Agust D, Suga’s other stage name, on the poster.

Information about ticketing can be found on global fandom life platform Weverse and you can see the full list of tour dates below. You can buy tickets for the US dates here.

APRIL

26-27 – Belmont Park, US, UBS Arena

29 – Newark, US, Prudential Center



MAY

3 – Rosemont, US, Allstate Arena

5-6 – Rosemont, US, Allstate Arena

10-11 – Los Angeles, US, Kia Forum

14 – Los Angeles, US, Kia Forum

16-17 – Oakland, US, Oakland Arena

26 -28 – Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia Convention Exhibition



JUNE

10-11 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

17-18 – Kallang, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

24-25 – Seoul, South Korea, Jamsil Indoor Stadium

Suga has confirmed he has been working on solo music, but nothing has materialised yet. Three members of BTS – J-hope, Jin and RM – all released solo music in 2022, while Jimin said back in January that he was expecting his debut album to drop “in or around” March. Meanwhile, V and Jungkook have also been confirmed to have their debuts in the works.

Jin, who is the first member of BTS to begin his military service, confirmed that he had completed his five weeks of basic military training last month. He is expected to be discharged from the army in 2024. As the next oldest member of the idol group, Suga is expected to be the next member of the band to enlist in the army.