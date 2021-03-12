Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation to child cancer patients

Suga of BTS has made a generous donation to support the treatment of children suffering from cancer.

Yesterday (March 11), South Korean media outlets Yonhap and Korea Times reported that the Big Hit Entertainment artist donated ₩100million (roughly £63,300) to Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital on his 28th birthday on March 9. The donation was made towards child cancer patients in the hospital, which is located in his hometown of Daegu.

According to hospital officials, Suga donated in hopes that his contribution would help child cancer patients unable to receive treatment due to financial difficulties. “I wanted to help the children, who cannot receive proper treatment because of financial hardship, and see them become healthy and bright,” said the idol through the hospital.

Advertisement

Cho Chi-Heum, the hospital’s director, expressed his gratitude to the idol. “We were so moved by Suga’s charitable act. I hope positive influence like this can further spread in our society,” he said. Cho also shared that he was proud of BTS and their members for “enhancing national prestige”.

This is not the first time the BTS member has donated to a good cause. In February 2020, the Daegu native made a ₩100million donation to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association. This was to support those facing financial difficulties due to COVID-19 in his hometown, the epicentre of South Korea’s outbreak.

He also previously made donations to nursery schools and the Korea Paediatric Cancer Foundation on his birthday in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Meanwhile, BTS are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards with their chart-topping single, ‘Dynamite’. The group will also perform at the event, making them the first ever South Korean idol group to do so.