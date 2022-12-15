Sugababes announce first Australian tour in over 20 years

Sugababes have announced their first Australian tour in more than two decades, with the UK girl group set to play three east coast dates in February next year.

The trio – featuring the original line-up of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy – will kick the run off at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on February 23, before a concert at Margaret Court Arena the following night. They’ll wrap up the tour in Brisbane on February 27 with a show at Fortitude Music Hall.

The upcoming dates will mark Sugababes’ first Australian shows since 2002, when they toured the country as part of that year’s Rumba Festival. Tickets will go on sale next Wednesday (December 21) from 9am local time, with a pre-sale kicking off the day before. Find tickets for Brisbane here, and other dates here.

Earlier this year, Sugababes embarked on their first UK tour in nearly a decade alongside a slew of festival appearances – including their first-ever Glastonbury set – after stepping away from the limelight in 2012. “We were so nervous to come out here today, and I don’t know why because you’re not scary,” Buchanan told the crowd during their hit-filled Glastonbury appearance.

It came after Buena, Buchanan and Donaghy reclaimed ownership of the Sugababes name in 2019, after previously performing as Mutya Keisha Siobhan, often shortened to MKS. The group’s only album to feature all three original members is their debut, 2000’s ‘One Touch’. Their last song together arrived in 2013 – the standalone single ‘Flatline’ – but last year the group teased new music could be on the way.

Sugababes’ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Thursday 23 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Friday 24 – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Monday 27 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall