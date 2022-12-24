Sugababes share previously unreleased album ‘The Lost Tapes’ as Christmas gift

Sugababes have shared their previously unreleased album ‘The Lost Tapes’ as a Christmas gift to fans – listen to it below now.

The trio regained the right to use the group’s name in 2019 and embarked on a successful comeback this year, including a sold-out UK tour, triumphant Glastonbury appearance and headline slot at Mighty Hoopla.

‘The Lost Tapes’ was finally released today (December 24) as a way of thanking the fans who have supported Sugababes throughout the years.

Advertisement

“This has been a year of incredibly positive moments for us as a band,” the group said in a statement. “We wanted to do something to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported us on this journey.

“We wrote this album almost eight years ago and remember the magic we felt at the time. For various reasons beyond our control, it didn’t get an official release, so it’s with great pride that ‘The Lost Tapes’ gets a fully independent release from us today. Available now on all streaming platforms. A very Merry Christmas, love Sugababes x.”

‘The Lost Tapes’ includes writing and production contributions from artists such as MNEK, Dev Hynes, Sia, All Saints’ Shaznay Lewis and more.

Sugababes will continue their comeback next year with an Australian tour, more festival dates – including BST Hyde Park and Wilderness Festival – and a one-off date at London’s The O2.

In a five-star review of their Eventim Apollo gig in November, NME wrote: “We know the Sugababes story doesn’t end here: they’re already booking festival slots for next summer, where this show will slay. But whatever happens next, it looks like the group’s original line-up have well and truly reclaimed their legacy.”