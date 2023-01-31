Sugababes to headline official Mardi Gras Party for WorldPride next month

UK girl group Sugababes have been announced as the headliners for this year’s official Mardi Gras Party in Sydney as part of next month’s WorldPride celebrations.

The trio – featuring featuring the original line-up of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy – will perform alongside Swedish singer Agnes, Electric Fields, HAAi, I. JORDAN, HALFQUEEN and many more for the party on February 25.

The sold-out event will take place across seven venues throughout Sydney, including the Hordern Pavilion, the newly-opened Liberty hall, Opera House Forecourt, Watson’s and more. See the line-up below:

Advertisement

Sugababes’ Mardi Gras set will coincide with the group’s first Australian tour in more than two decades. They’re set to perform their own standalone shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane on February 23, 24 and 27 respectively. Tickets for the Sydney show are sold out, but are still available for Melbourne and Brisbane.

Last year, Sugababes embarked on their first UK tour in nearly a decade alongside a slew of festival appearances – including their first-ever Glastonbury set – after stepping away from the limelight in 2012.

Buena, Buchanan and Donaghy reclaimed ownership of the Sugababes name in 2019, after previously performing as Mutya Keisha Siobhan, often shortened to MKS. The group’s only album to feature all three original members is their debut, 2000’s ‘One Touch’. Their last song together arrived in 2013 – the standalone single ‘Flatline’.

Outside of the official Mardi Gras Party, WorldPride will also host performances from the likes of Kylie Minogue and Kim Petras. Minogue will perform at Sydney WorldPride’s opening concert on February 24 alongside Charli XCX and Jessica Mauboy.

Petras, meanwhile, will appear at WorldPride’s closing concert alongside US indie-pop trio MUNA, G Flip, Peach PRC and more. Kelly Rowland will headline WorldPride’s Domain Dance Party, while the Pussycat Dolls‘ Nicole Scherzinger will perform as part of WorldPride’s Bondi Beach Party.

Advertisement

Sydney WorldPride’s 2023 will run from February 17 to March 5. The festival program includes over 300 events – spanning music, dance, parties, theatre and more. It will mark the first time WorldPride has taken place in the Southern Hemisphere, and run in conjunction with the annual Mardi Gras.